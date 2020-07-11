Ogdensburg- Holly Anne (Wells) Brander, 67, of Greene Street, died peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home under the care of her husband Bill, her children and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Arrangements are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
Holly was born on November 3, 1952 to the late Robert C. & Norma A. (Belling) Wells in Ogdensburg, New York. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1971. She was employed as a Medical Assistant for Dr. Jerry H. Jacobson, Ophthalmologist in Ogdensburg, NY.
Holly married Lewis (Bill) Brander in January of 1996. She was an avid reader, loved spending quality time with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling with her children.
Holly is Survived by her husband Bill Brander, Ogdensburg; Two children, Carey and her husband (Mitchell) Patterson, New Mexico; Jay Mereau and wife (Jill Sweeney), Ogdensburg; a special friend, Marlene Clark, Ogdensburg; and several siblings, Henry, Ruth, Claire, Robert, Richard, and Lauren; many special grandchildren, Anthony S. (Jazmyne) Montana, Christian M. (Kayla) Patterson, Zachary (Tori) Sweeney, Azarya Mereau, and Bragyn Mereau; and great- grandchildren, Jianna, Mia, and Mason Montana, and Elliose Sweeney.
Holly is predeceased by several siblings; Martin, Mary and Norma.
There will be a Memorial Service held at the United Methodist Church, located at 627 Caroline Street in Ogdensburg, NY on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 12:00pm with Pastor, Donna Fichette, officiating. Burial will be held privately by the family.
Donations in her memory can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105
Please adhere to the Phase 4 COVID-19 restrictions and wear a mask. Online condolences can be made at www.laruepitcher.com
