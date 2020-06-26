Formerly of Lisbon, NY- Horold S. Larock, 88, of Lisbon and Glens Falls, NY, passed away in Glens Falls, NY on Thursday, June 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton with Lay Minister Frank Carter officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be in Pleasant Mound Cemetery in Colton.
Due to the current pandemic, attendance is limited with masks and social distancing being observed.
Born in 1931 to Stanley and Doris (Stevenson) Larock, he was a veteran of the US Army. In 1957 he married Geraldine Rose in the Canton United Methodist Church. During his life he was a factory worker and truck driver, but perhaps his most important contribution was to his family as a steadfast and wonderful example of patience, endurance and optimism. He was a musician who taught himself to play guitar and fiddle. His later life interests included puzzle books and listening to country music from his generation, watching NASCAR and major league baseball, and spending quality time with his family and the family pets. While he was able he thoroughly enjoyed daily visits to the Donut King in Ogdensburg where he would always find someone to pass the time with. He always had a knack for striking up a conversation with anyone willing to participate.
Harold is survived by his wife, Geraldine of 63 years, daughter Janice and son-in-law Michael Sexton, son William Larock of Glens Falls; grandchildren, Michele Seiler and husband Michael, John Sexton of Glens Falls, Harold G. Larock, Mary Jane Larock, Lisbon, Christopher Larock, Potsdam, and great-grandson Seth Larock, Heuvelton; sister Joan Donaldson, brother Glen (Carol) Larock, Lisbon and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his Gary Larock, a brother, Ivan (Mary) Larock; Jean (Gordon) Storie, Ruth (James) Bullock, Shirley (Richard) Hughes, Linda (Arland) Donnelly, and Elaine LeBarge and all of their spouses.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the St. Lawrence County SPCA, P.O. Box 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
