Howard B. Wray, age 77 of Winthrop passed away on October 10, 2022 after a long and hard fought illness. Born in Massena, NY on March 17, 1945 he was the youngest of seven children of Walter and Laura (Lamberton) Wray. Howard graduated from St. Lawrence Central in 1964 and was drafted to Vietnam in 1965 at age 20. He was Spec 4 in the Army and was stationed in Vietnam and fought for his country in duty and honor until 1967.
After returning from war he returned to the North Country and began work at General Motors in Massena in the fall of 1967 where he worked for 30 years, retiring in 1997. Howard married his childhood love, Kathleen (McCarthy) Wray January 27, 1968 and together they raised 2 daughters. After retiring in 1997, Howard and Kathy traveled extensively across the country and enjoyed many activities and experiences together. Throughout the years he enjoyed woodworking, camping, travel, cards and bird watching to name a few.
Howard is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Kathleen and their 2 daughters, Kimberly (Michael) Mapley and Kelly (Kevin) Hill, 2 grandchildren, Zachery LeCuyer and Delainey LeCuyer (Joseph Delaney), and 1 great granddaughter, Izabelle Delaney. He is also survived by a brother, Clarence Wray and sister, Betty Wray, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Ronald, Roger, Walter, and sister, Joan.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at the Am Vets Post 282 in Potsdam on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 2pm with a Celebration of Life luncheon immediately following. Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com
