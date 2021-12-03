Howard I. LaClair, 84, of County Route 35, Chateaugay died Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT.
Born on March 26, 1937 in Churubusco, NY, he was the son of Isreal and Muriel LaClair.
Howard worked on his family farm for over 60 years before selling it in 2012. He was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Churubusco and St. Patrick’s Church, Chateaugay.
He is survived by three sisters and three brothers-in-law, Luva McDonald and her husband, Rodney of Norwood, Debbie and Daniel McComb of Churubusco, and Ann and Dale Selkirk of Chateaugay.
He was predeceased by his parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Irma and Phillip Soucia; and a brother, Bernard LaClair.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church, Chateaugay on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Burial will be held in Immaculate Heart Cemetery, Churubusco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.