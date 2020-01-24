Howard W. Claflin Sr., 81 of Freeville passed away January 21, 2020. He was born in Malone, NY on January 12, 1939 to Homer and Edith Claflin. Howard married Betty Cobane on December 2, 1961. She survives him along with a son, Howard Jr. (Mikki); and daughter, Dianna (James Willis); three grandchildren, two great grandsons; brothers in law, Allen (Rosemary) Cobane and Glenn (Elaine) Cobane; sisters in law, Penny (Van) Hoyt and Dar Cobane; many nieces and nephews; and honorary family, Redneck Engineer, Walter Logan and Personal Chef, Carol Crannage.
Howard was a Master Mason and Past Master of the Dryden Lodge F & AM and Camp Counselor then Director at the Masonic Youth Camp from 1966-1988. More recently his summers were spent at the family camp in Colton, NY where he fed his passion for boats and was active in the Higley Association. He was best known though for teaching math to multiple generations, over 32 years of his 52 year association with Dryden Central School District. He loved working with students and staff and remained involved in the school community until 2018. Loved for his wit, big heart and stickered coffee mug, Howard/Howie/Mr. C/Dad was a father figure and mentor to countless youth, many of whom stayed in touch.
Calling hours are 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY with Masonic Services held at 4 pm. A memorial will be planned for a later date at Higley. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an animal shelter, Masonic Youth Camp, Freeville Fire Dept., Hospicare of Ithaca, or honor Howard by “Paying it Forward.” www.perkinsfh.com
