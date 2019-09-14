HAMMOND- Graveside services for Hubert C. Richardson, 95, of Hammond will be held at the convenience of the family at the Black Lake Cedar Cemetery. Mr. Richardson died on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Riverledge Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
Hubert C. Richardson was born on February 13, 1924, in Ogdensburg. He was the son of the late Alexander and Abigal (Truax) Richardson. He was a graduate of Morristown Central School. On August 27, 1948, he married Dorothy Joyce Kelly at the Galilee United Methodist Church. Dorothy died on August 30th, 2000. Hubert owned and operated his own prize-winning Holstein dairy farm in Edwardsville for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Cedar Grange in Black Lake. He enjoyed woodworking, racing motorboats and iceboats, waterskiing and duck hunting. In the 1950’s Hubert played trombone for the Starlighter Band.
He is survived by his children Dale L. Richardson and his wife Barbara of Ogdensburg, James Richardson and his wife Sara of Elizabeth, CO, Joyce A. Richardson, and her husband Dan Marraffa of Rome, NY and Bernice Wentworth of Polk, PA. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would also like to acknowledge Hubert’s special relationship with his nephew Andrew Putman.
He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy and a son Charles H. Richardson.
Donations in Hubert’s memory may be made to the Brier Hill Fire Department.
Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.
