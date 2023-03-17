AKWESASNE – Peacefully with the love and support of his family at his side, Hubert Jock, 96, passed away late Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023 at IAK HIH SOH THA Lodge, where he had been under their loving and compassionate care for the past few years.
Hubert was born in Akwesasne on July 18, 1926, the son of the late Peter and Louise (Cook) Jock. He attended school in Bombay before being drafted in the US Army on October 12, 1944. He trained in Camp Landing, Florida and served in combat with the 99th Infantry Division as a Heavy Weapon Crewman, 812, in the Central Europe Campaign. This division played a strategic role in the Battle of the Bulge when its inexperienced troops held fast in front of Elsenborn at Krinkelt, Wirzfeld, Bullingen, refusing the Germans access to the vital northern road network that led into Belguim. He reenlisted in Marseille, France on November 10, 1945. He continued serving during World War II with occupational forces in Germany Troop “C” Constabulary Squadron. He was honorably discharged from service on May 8, 1947 at the Fort Dix Separation Center in New Jersey. On May 13, 2017, he, along with other veterans were honored as they participated in a North Country Honor Flight.
Upon return to the United States, Hubert optimized the dedicated payments of tuition and living expenses available as part of the GI Bill and completed high school at Elmira Veteran’s School and continued his education by achieving a degree from Central City Business Institute in 1950. On October 15, 1949, he married Felicia Tarbell at St. Regis Catholic Church, together they were blessed with 5 children and 73 years of marriage.
After returning to Akwesasne, Hubert began working at Alcoa before going to Reynold’s Metals where he was machinist and retired after many years of service. He was a lifelong communicant of St. Regis Catholic Church and life member of both the Andrew W. Cook American Legion Post -1479 and the Knights of Columbus in Akwesasne. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working with hands and would often be found outside tinkering and building things. Hubert cherished the times with his family and would regularly be seen on the sidelines of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting, school, and musical events.
Hubert is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Felicia; his children, Richard Jock (Virginia Toulouse) of Vancouver and Akwesasne, Lynelle (Vaughn) Phillips of Akwesasne, and Peter (Tamara) Jock of Brunswick, Georgia; his grandchildren, Natalie (Adam) Jacobs, Kathy (Al) Thompson, Brittany Jock (Sean), Ulysses Toulouse, Robin (Troy) Mitchell, Alfred Terrance (Nicole George), Ross (Michelle) Terrance, Jacob Jock, and Cassaundra and Lalen Phillips; and 9 great grandchildren, Naomi, Hudson, Collin, Grant, Sydney, Sophia, Avery, Alfred Jr., Demi, Juniper, and Frances, and was awaiting the birth of his 10th great grandchild.
He is also survived by his sisters, Rosetta Decilles of Dexter and Hazel Bero of Akwesasne; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two children, Michael Forest and Wendy Marie Jock; his brothers, Ivan, Arnold, and Daniel Jock; and a sister, Mable Granger.
Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Monday 1-3:00 and 6-8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3:00 PM on Tuesday at
St. Regis Catholic Church with Rev. Jerome Pastores, celebrating. Burial will be held later in the spring in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Akwesasne.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may consider memorial contributions in his memory to the IAK HIH SOH THA Lodge Activities Fund.
Friends are encouraged to offer condolences or share memories online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
