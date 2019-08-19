Massena: Ida E. Cummings, 87, passed Sunday August 18, 2019 at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm with prayer service at 2:00 pm at Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. A Graveside service will immediately follow in South Russell Cemetery.
Ida was born on September 21, 1931 in Heuvelton, NY, the daughter of James and Annas (Redmond) Chambers. She married Thomas Bushey on November 2, 1950, the marriage ended in divorce. She later married Charles Barkley in June 29, 1954, he later predeceased her. She later married Robert J. Cummings on August 14, 1993, Mr. Cummings predeceased her on September 3, 2008.
Ida was a life member of the Massena American Legion and Marine Corps. Auxiliary as well as a past member of Amvets Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed being Mrs. Clause with the husband who played Santa, putting jig saw puzzles together, playing bingo and cards. Ida especially enjoyed the time spent with her family.
Ida is survived by her sons, Charles Bushey and Kevin Barkley both of Ogdensburg; her daughters, Vivian Hammond of St. Regis Falls, Joyce and Frank Flint of Massena, Charlene Mancini of Ogdensburg; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; a brother, Frederick Chambers of Russell, MA; three sisters, Agnes Perry of Ogdensburg, Eleanor James and Rosemary Simmons both of Heuvelton, NY.
She was predeceased by a son, Martin Barkley; a grandson, Martin Barkley Jr.; five brothers, Burton, Howard, Clifford, Leon, Richard (Dicky) Chambers; three sisters, Norma Brooks, Sharon Spicer, Gloria Mills.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
