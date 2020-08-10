PARISHVILLE – Ida M. Bisnett, 91, a longtime resident of Catherine Street, peacefully passed away Friday morning at her home.
Ida was born on April 11, 1929 in Newton Falls, the daughter of the late Edward and Ada (Lane) Pomerville. She was a graduate of rural schools in Oswegatchie. On June 10, 1950, she married Stowell Bisnett in Newton Falls. He predeceased her on April 9, 2007.
As a young woman, she worked for the Newton Falls Paper Mills. After her marriage and the blessings of children came, she devoted her life to raising her family. After her children were grown, she worked for a time at the Potsdam Nursing Home. She was a longtime member of the Parishville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. He loved spending time at camp - hunting and 4 wheeling were some of her favorite activities while there. She also enjoyed watching the birds, doing embroidery, and her beloved cats.
Ida is survived by her children, Steven Bisnett of Nicholville; Sheri Bisnett of Liverpool, Donna Tebo of Rochester, David and Laura Bisnett of Nicholville; Philip Bisnett of Potsdam; and James and Elizabeth Bisnett of Cobleskill; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; her sister, Mary Dooley of Star Lake; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Donald, Edward, and James Pomerville.
Friends may call at her home, 31 Catherine Street, Parishville on Tuesday 4-7:00 PM. A graveside service will be held Wednesday 2:00 PM at Fairview Cemetery, Parishville.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to Parishville Fire Department or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to the family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com
