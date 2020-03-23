Ileen J. Arquitt, age 88, of Winthrop, passed away on Saturday night, March 21, 2020 at Riverledge Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. A private burial will take place at Lisbon Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes, Ogdensburg.
She is survived by her children, Jeanette Jones and her husband, Russ, of Ogdensburg, Eunice Martin and her husband, Terry, of Moria, George Arquitt and his wife, Karen, of Winthrop, James Arquitt and his wife, Tammy, of Winthrop, Harlow Arquitt, of Winthrop, Paul Arquitt, of Dickinson, Darlene Billings and her husband, Tim, of Ogdensburg, John Arquitt and his wife, Karen, of Ontario, and Aaron Arquitt and his wife, Denise, of Red Creek; her brother, Allen Perry and his wife, Deborah, of Euless, TX; twenty-one grandchildren; and thirty-one great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, John Arquitt; her twin boys, John and Joseph Arquitt; her sisters, Wandy Seguin, Florence Perry, Eunice Fielding, Beulah Fields, Frances Ashey, Bettly Lou Perry, and Lucy Salton; and her brothers, Harlow Perry, Leslie Perry, and Lloyd S. Holmes.
Ileen was born on February 10, 1932, in Louisville, NY, the daughter of George H. and Doris H. Holmes Perry. She attended Massena High School. She married John C. Arquitt on October 24, 1955 in Rensellaer Falls, NY. For a short time, she worked at St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center before staying home to raise her children.
She loved to be with her family, her kids and grandkids. She also enjoyed playing card games, crocheting, gardening, lottery tickets, word search books, and cooking.
For the past several months, Ileen was a resident of Riverledge Nursing Home and the family would like to extend a special thanks to the CNAs and nursing staff for taking such good care of her, they were amazing.
Donations in her memory can be made to Tri-Town Volunteer Rescue, 900 NY-11C, Brasher Falls, NY 13613.
Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com
