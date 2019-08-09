Arrangements for Ilene T. Payne, 90, of State Hwy 68, Canton are incomplete with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. She died early Friday, August 9, 2019 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay. Among her survivors are her son, Charles (Helen) Payne of New Hampton, NY. A complete obit will appear as soon as available.
Ilene T. Payne
