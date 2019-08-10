Canton— Ilene T. Payne, 90, of State Route 68, Canton, died early Friday, August 9, 2019 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She was the wife of the late Charles Burton Payne, who died in January 1965.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 14 from 6-8 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton.
Her funeral will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Gregory Thompson officiating. Private burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will follow the funeral at Lisbon United Presbyterian Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Ilene was born September 17, 1928, in Lisbon, NY and was a daughter of the late, Raymond R. & Marion (Putney) Thompson. She graduated Lisbon High School in 1946 and furthered her education at the Effie Lou Wallace Secretary School in Ogdensburg, graduating in June 1948.
On June 28, 1952, she married the late Charles Burton Payne on the lawn of the Thompson Farm, Lisbon with Rev. Donald T. Kauffman as celebrant.
Ilene started work with the St. Lawrence County Board of Supervisors as secretary under Robert Becker from 1948-1955. She worked from 1956 to 1957 at St. Lawrence County National Bank and in January 1958 became Secretary Commissioner of Jurors for St. Lawrence County, retiring in 1989.
She was a charter member of Zonta Club, Past President of NYS Commissioner of Jurors Association of the 4th Judicial District. She was also a member of United Presbyterian Church of Lisbon.
Surviving are her son, Charles D. (Helen) Payne of New Hampton, NY; a brother, Robert L. (Sheila) Thompson of Lisbon; one sister, Una LaBarge of Canton; four grandchildren, Timothy (Erin), Kieran, Kathleen and Thomas Payne; two great-grandchildren, Margaret & Marion; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Bette Gannon.
Ilene was proud of her home and her flower gardens. She also enjoyed knitting, baking, reading and precious time spent with her family.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
