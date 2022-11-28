In Loving Memory of Chance W. Armstrong 7/5/68- 11/29/91.
Time never stops the ache of losing you. Remembering all the good times, Always wishing you were here.
The heart needs to know, where your place is above. It’s empty here without you.
Are you at peace at last. The older I get, the closer I get to you. One day we will be together again.
Love eternally, Mom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.