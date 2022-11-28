Skip to main content
In Loving Memory of Chance W. Armstrong

In Loving Memory of Chance W. Armstrong 7/5/68- 11/29/91.

Time never stops the ache of losing you. Remembering all the good times, Always wishing you were here.

The heart needs to know, where your place is above. It’s empty here without you.

Are you at peace at last. The older I get, the closer I get to you. One day we will be together again.

Love eternally, Mom

