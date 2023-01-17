In memory of Diane McGregor January 18, 2002

Our Mother ~ Although we can not hear your voice or see your smile no more, our mother walks beside us, just as she did before.
She listens to our stories, and she wipes away our tears, she wraps her arms around us and she understands our fears. It’s just, she isn’t visible to the human eye, but we talk to her in silence and her spirit will reply.
We feel the love she has for us as we will hear her in our heart.
She’s left her human body but our souls will never part.
We miss you from your three daughters, Brenda, Lisa, and Laurie, your six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
