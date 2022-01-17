In memory of Diane McGregor

7300 days, 175200 hours, 10512000 minutes, 630720000 seconds Since I last saw you.
7300 days - Since I last felt your soft skin and held your hand as it loosened grip. As I dreaded our last goodbye.
175200 hours - Since I’ve listened to your voice, and have all my panic go away.
1051200 minutes - Since I watched you dance in the kitchen ever so lightly. Without a care in the world.
63072000 seconds - Since I last held you in my arms, like how you used to hold me ever so tightly, my safe spot, my heaven.
But unfortunately heaven needed another angel.
So now I hold hands with a new meaning, speak calmly to the ones I love, and dance in the kitchen without a care, and hold on to my love ones like you used to hold me. And think of you and how you used to hug me as I say.
I love you mom,
We miss you from your three daughters, Laurie, Lisa, and Brenda, your six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
