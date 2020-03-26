“IN MEMORY OF JOHN DERRIGO Jr.” 7-29-1934 to 3-21-2019
As we commemorate the one year anniversary of Dad’s death, our family would like to acknowledge all those who joined us during the days of his passing.
Heart felt thanks go out to the many family members, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and well wishers who visited our home, attended the wake or funeral, and provided emotional support during those difficult days.
Many of you traveled long distances, telephoned us, sent flowers, sympathy cards & mass cards with messages of condolences as well as charitable donations for which we are truly grateful.
A word of thanks to these special individuals for their kindness and unwavering support: Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn, the E.R. Staff@Samaritan Medical Center, Guilfoyle Ambulance Service, Karen & Larry Jobson, Rev. Christopher Looby, Rev. Donald Robinson, Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, and John’s special families at Home Depot & Joe’s Tavern.
To those who helped in any way, your contributions made our loss more bearable. It would be impossible to thank everyone individually, so please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest and most sincere gratitude.
From the family of John Derrigo Jr. to all of you... God Bless You
