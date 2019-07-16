NORFOLK- Ina Margaret Stickney, 94, formerly of 1388 SR 420, peacefully passed away in her sleep, Sunday night, July 14, 2019 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. She was a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for the past three years.
Ina was born on January 11, 1925 in St. Regis Falls, daughter of the late George and Luella Hicks Boice. She attended St. Regis Falls Schools, and on August 27, 1942, she married Leon F. Stickney at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Massena. Leon predeceased her on February 7, 1999.
She was a homemaker and took great pride in raising her family. Her mother died when she was 16, and she raised her brothers as well. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Massena, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brasher, and also attended Massena Baptist Church. She enjoyed bowling, especially in leagues when she was younger, and travelling. She loved her animals, especially her pet dog Gizmo.
Ina is survived by two sons, Robert and Sandra Stickney of Syracuse; and Ronald Stickney and Josie Saxby of Massena; eight grandchildren; and several great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; and her brother George and Mary Boice of Breasher Falls.
Besides her husband Leon, Ina was preceded in death by one son, Richard Stickney in 2018; and her brother Clifford Boice.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Thursday 12 noon until 2:00 PM, when a funeral service will be held with Rev. Cliff Boice officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Memorial donations may be made in Ina’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
