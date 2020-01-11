Ina Marie Filley was born Dec. 22, 1936 and went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband Ray on Jan. 9th, 2020. She was the next to youngest of 8 children and last remaining child of Clarence E. Lucas and Gladys (Gould) (Lucas) Merriam. She is preceded in death by her husband George R. Filley and daughter-in-law Mary (Bremner) Filley.
She will be truly missed and is survived by her children; Raymond Filley of Dexter, NY...Louise and Patrick Towne of Plano, TX...Barbara and Kim Mozejko of Austin, TX...Alfred and Amy Filley if Dexter NY...and Jacqueline and Darrell Sweitzer of Dexter, NY. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren.
Ina will be remembered for her steadfast love, care and compassion for her family, friends, and community.
Her passion and work experiences were many. To list a few: her very first job was a telephone operator; she was a traditional housewife and mother; in-home sales consultant; she worked in the food industry; and was the local librarian. She also held numerous volunteer positions throughout her life.
Ina loved reading, cooking, baking, cake decorating, floral and home decor, entertaining, bowling, card playing, traveling, afternoon tea, and last but not least sweets! Ina was famous for making everything fabulous. The ultimate “Hostess with the Mostest”; a true gift and blessing from God. She will live in our hearts and stories forever.
Funeral services will be held Saturday January 18th, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter at 1:00 pm. Calling hours will be from 11-1 prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to dexterfuneralhome.com.
