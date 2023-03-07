Inez Lorence, 96, of Clinton and formerly of Carthage and Potsdam, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Presbyterian Homes and Services, New Hartford.
She was born on May 23, 1926 in Rochester the daughter of Mary R. Marshall. Inez graduated from Madrid High School and furthered her education in Ogdensburg, receiving a certificate in business. On September 23, 1950, she was united in marriage to John F. Lorence, Jr. in Washington, DC and shared a blessed union of over 60 years until his passing on September 13, 2013. Inez was employed as a secretary with the Pentagon in Washington, D.C, during World War II, and then as a dorm secretary at SUNY Potsdam, retiring after 30 years of service.
Inez was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She cherished the time that she spent on family vacations, camping, especially at Higley Flow State Park. Inez enjoyed playing bingo and rummikub with her senior friends. She was also a long time Potsdam Bears and SU basketball supporter.
Surviving are her sons, John F. Lorence, III, Baldwinsville and Christopher (Theresa) Lorence, Clinton; grandchildren, Jennifer, John Joseph (JJ) and Christopher; great grandchildren, Ella, Leah, Dominick and Mia; as well as her canine grandchild, Thumper.
Inez’s family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of the Presbyterian Home for their wonderful care and compassion.
In keeping with Inez’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours and funeral services will be private for the family. Burial will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park at a later date. Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Remembrances in Inez’s name may be made to SUNY Potsdam College Foundation, 44 Pierrepont Ave., Potsdam, NY 13676.
