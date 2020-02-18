CROGHAN – Inez Lyndaker, 97, formerly of Steeple View Courts, peacefully went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where she has resided since November, 2019.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Croghan Mennonite Church with Pastor Paul Mast, officiating. Spring burial will be in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Calling hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Croghan Mennonite Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Croghan Fire Department, P.O. Box 405, Croghan, NY 13327. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Dale and Sarah Lyndaker of Lowville, Carrie and James Piazza of Watertown, Lois Lyndaker of Croghan, Susan and Thomas Brouty of Sackets Harbor, Laureen and Daniel Emerson of Indian River, Wayne Lyndaker of Russell, Sandra Lyndaker and her companion James Cole Jr. of Harrisville; a sister and a brother-in-law, Carol and Gary Widrick of Castorland; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, a great-great granddaughter is expected in June 2020; two sisters-in-law, Carol and Alta Noftsier; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Inez is predeceased by her husband Andrew Lyndaker, a grandson, Sade D. Emerson; her siblings, Lansing, Arlin, and Romeyn Noftsier Jr., Elveria Noftsier,Violet Fairchild, Lila Weber, James Noftsier, Shirley Noftsier, Judson, Grant, and Newell Noftsier.
Inez was born on October 19, 1922 in Turin, NY, a daughter of the late Romeyn and Mollie Moser Noftsier. She attended country school in Kirschnerville and then Beaver Falls High School. She worked for Beaverite in Beaver Falls until her marriage. On April 28, 1948, she married Andrew Lyndaker at Croghan Mennonite Church. She raised her family and later worked at Beaver River Central School in the cafeteria for 15 years, retiring in 1984. Through the years, she enjoyed going to sewing circle, reading, crocheting, making quilts and rugs. Together with her husband, they owned and operated a dairy farm on Route 812, Indian River. Andrew passed away on January 13, 1998. After her husband’s passing, Inez moved to Steeple View Courts.
Inez was a member of Croghan Mennonite Church and the church’s sewing circle.
She was a woman of faith, always willing to help others, sharing her time, talent and gifts. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
