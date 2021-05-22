IONE ELAINE CHENEY (May 6, 1947- May 10, 2021) - In Loving Memory
“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” Winnie the Pooh
Ione Elaine Cheney was gently carried away by angels to the waiting arms of our Lord on May 10, 2021. Born Ione Elaine Lawton in Watertown, NY, Ione was the baby daughter and baby sister to parents Marcus and Alice Evelyn Lawton, and 4 older siblings. Her early years were spent in Mannsville, NY where she attended Mannsville Manor Central School and met and married the love of her life, Jack Cheney I. They married in 1963 and they shared a beautiful 56-year marriage. They raised 2 sons together, and along the way happily welcomed a daughter in law, 3 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters.
Jack and Ione began their married life in New York State and lived in Syracuse, Corning and Elmira before relocating to their retirement dream state of Florida in 2008; currently residing in Zephyrhills.
Ione is survived by her faithful husband Jack; son Lee and daughter in law Dawn; son Jack II; grandchildren Phillip, Katherine and Eric; great granddaughters Violet and Camryn; her immediate family: siblings Robert Lawton and wife Charlotte, Dorothy Brown, and Richard Lawton; and lifelong best friend Shirley Easling.
Ione was a cherished and special aunt of numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She loved spending time with them and looked forward to their frequent visits, phone calls and photographs. Additionally, Ione leaves behind so very many treasured friends in New York and Florida.
Ione was predeceased by her parents Marcus and Alice Evelyn Lawton; and sister Virginia Eckert.
Ione loved spending her early years as an avid and skillful bowler, loved camping with her family and friends, and actively participated in the women’s auxiliary of the local fire department. She had a lifelong love of bingo, casino trips and (her most favorite) hot fudge sundaes!
Though sadness abounds, her warm and pleasant smile, and generous heart, along with her willingness to be a friend to all, are hallmarks of her character that will be fondly remembered by all her knew her. Her personality was contagious to everyone she met and she will be greatly missed.
