Black River - The funeral service for Irene H. Stackel will be 11:00am Saturday, April 3rd at Asbury United Methodist Church. Burial in Maple Hill Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of her family. Calling hours will be 3:00pm – 6:00pm Friday, April 2nd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Irene passed away Tuesday, March 30th at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 85 years old.
Born in Watertown on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1935, Irene was a daughter to G. Manford and Violet (McCullough) Corey. She was educated in the Watertown City School District and graduated from Watertown High School. On June 7th, 1953 she married Douglas J. Stackel at Rutland Congregational Church. Mr. Stackel passed away in 2002.
Irene & Doug were in a farming partnership with Jan and Gail Robbins where Irene was business manager. Irene was a musician, entertainer, and music director at Rutland Congregational Church, Asbury Methodist Church (Jr. choir), First Baptist Church (30 years), & Emmanuel Congregational (18 years).
She was part of the BillVan Duo & Trio which performed locally, on Canadian TV, and at the World’s Fair (1964-1965) in New York City. She was a weekly “act” with J. Briceland at McCormick’s Restaurant in Clayton (5 years).
As a classically-trained singer, Irene alone provided benefit concerts to raise scholarship monies for Morning Musicales. She served on the Boards of Northern Choral Society (where she was a soloist) and Watertown Morning Musicales. She was a 4-H leader for many years. She had leading roles in numerous musicals in Carthage, Copenhagen, and Watertown Lyric Theatre. She was a member of both Rutland & Emmanuel Congregational Churches.
She is survived by her son and daughter in-law, Mark and Linda Stackel; her daughter and son in-law, Melanie and James Rafferty; her grandchildren, Marcy Stackel, Corey Upson, Chantel (Michael) Lockwood; her great grandchildren, Araya Cox, Eliana Lockwood, Harrison Lockwood; and her brother, Larry (Janette) Corey. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, Doug, she is predeceased by a brother, Dale Corey (1990).
Irene’s vitality and passion for life, music, family & friends touched the lives of so many people who knew and loved her. In Irene’s name, we welcome donations toward a new sound system at Asbury Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.