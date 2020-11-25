Winthrop – Irene Helen Viau, 97, passed away Monday November 23, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
She was born on June 2, 1923 in Fort Covington, daughter of the late William and Mary (Turner) Gratton. She spent a few years of her life in Connecticut, moving back to Ft. Covington on the Allie Smith farm. Later in life she moved to Hopkinton on the Daniel Wright farm, where she spent most of her life before buying her home. She worked for the Eakins family several years as house maid. She married Frank Francis Viau of Hopkinton at St. Mary’s Church in Ft. Covington on June 9, 1941. Her beloved Frank died on January 15, 1973.
Irene is survived by eleven sons and daughters: Lucretta and Ray Page, Marvel and Jane Viau, Elric and Marilyn Viau, Herman and Terri Viau, Dianthia LaRock, Charlotte Bassett, Garrison Viau, Cynthia Fuller, Darlene and Tom Demo, Vera Viau, and Roxanne and Jay Rieber, 28 Grandchildren, 44 Great Grandchildren, 33 Great Great Grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Hiram Gratton in 1990 and Francis Gratton in 2007, sons-in-law, Carl Bassett, Daniel LaRock and Butch Fuller and a grandson, Bruce Waite.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Visitation will be held at the Knapp Station Community Church on Monday, November 30th from 12 noon until the service at 2 pm. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ft. Covington. Facial coverings and personal distancing should be practiced.
Donations in her memory can be made to Tri Town Rescue Squad, PO Box 238, Brasher Falls, NY 13613
Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.
