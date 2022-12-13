Port Leyden – Irene M. DeLawyer, 99, of North Street passed away on November 28, 2022 in the comfort of her home.
Irene was born in Glenfield, NY on February 25, 1923 a daughter of Erwin and Helen Istvan Chepke. She attended schools in Glenfield and Lowville, NY. She married Joseph DeLawyer on December 25, 1941 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glenfield with the Reverend Leon LaPorte officiating. Irene worked at the Port Leyden School Cafeteria for 5 years and then went to work the Department of Social Services, Lewis County, as a homemaker, home health aide for 30 years. Irene liked to dance and play bingo. She was a member of St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Port Leyden and also a member of the Historical Club of Port Leyden, Port Leyden Senior Citizens and the Singing Waters Seniors Club.
Irene is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Diane L. and Robert Brown, Port Leyden; a sister, Helen Burr, Ira, NY; nieces, Beverly Quirk, Barbara Mosher and Cindy Rombough; sister-in-law, Sharon DeLawyer and a nephew, Jason DeLawyer. Irene was predeceased by her husband in 2000, her grandson Robbie Brown in 1995, two brothers-in-law, Alfred Burr and Dorrence DeLawyer and two sisters-in-law, Carmeta DeLawyer and Pauline Farney.
Irene’s family would like to thank Mary and Mike Arrigo for all the loving care shown to her for the past few years. There will be a luncheon after the funeral at St. John’s Church, Lyons Falls.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Martin’s Church, Port Leyden at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022 with Rev. Lawrence Marullo officiating. Calling hours at Callaghan Funeral Home, Port Leyden will be from 10 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Spring burial in Calvary Cemetery, Port Leyden.
