Irene M. Timmerman, 96, of Dexter, New York passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home.
Irene was born in Pakenham, Ontario on August 22,1923, the daughter of the late Gordon and Ethel (Lawson) Mott. She attended school at Evans Road School and graduated from Dexter High School. She worked at the former Calavo Factory in Sackets Harbor, and also worked for Mercy Hospital in Watertown as a Ward Clerk.
Irene married Grenville L. “Gib” Timmerman on September 24,1944 at the First Methodist Church Parsonage in Watertown, with the Rev. Albert Abbott officiating. She and her husband owned and operated a dairy farm in Limerick for many years. Her husband Gib also worked as a bus driver for the General Brown Central School District.
Irene was a member of the Order Eastern Stars and enjoyed bowling.
She is survived by her son and his wife, Ronald and Connie Timmerman of Wellesley Island; two grandchildren, Ginnie (Eric) Martin of Dexter and Andy (Deanna) Timmerman of Chaumont; three great grandchildren, Molly, Sam and Kenny; and her sister Dorothy Kirch of Watertown.
Irene is predeceased by her husband Gib; two sons who died at birth, Edgar and Mark Timmerman; and her siblings, Jean Townsend, Mary Peer, Lawson Mott and Morton Mott.
Funeral Services will be held privately by the family. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in the Dexter Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.
Online condolences may be shared at dexterfuneralhome.com
