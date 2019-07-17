Irene Nellis, 84 of Lacona passed away July 15, 2019 at her home.
Irene was born January 13, 1935 to the late Lynn and Ethel Petrie. She graduated from Adams Center School in 1952. After graduation she worked for a time at a mom and pop grocery store. Irene married Joe Nellis August 10, 1952 in Adams Center. After her marriage she worked at Snackery Restaurant of Sandy Creek for many years. She was a cashier and bookkeeper for Rod’s Big M. In 1971 they purchased the family farm and operated the dairy for several years. In the late 70’s she and Joe purchased a diner in Lacona which she operated until 1987. She also waitressed at Duck Inn for several years.
Irene is survived by her four children and their spouses; Verne and Karen of Kasoag Lake, Kathy and Dan Ouderkirk of Lacona, Kris and BJ Bacon of Florida, Joe and Vicki of Lacona, 13 grandchildren Angie (Holly) Nellis, Florida, Jason Nellis, Lacona, Megan (Jeremy) West, Pulaski, Derek Nellis (Christen) Dexter, Stacy (Jim) White, Pulaski, Carrie (Jim) Raiti, Lacona, Emily (Lyle) Conner, Adams, Kyle (Claire) Nellis, Ogdensburg, Cindy Bacon (Nikki), Watertown, Anna Bacon, Florida, Norman Bacon, Becky (Brad) Hilton, Altmar, Jerrod (Pam ) Bacon, Redfield, 21 Great Grandchildren, 1 brother Gerald (Pete) Petrie, Adams and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Joe, parents Lynn and Ethel Petrie and brothers Bernard and George Petrie.
Per Irene’s wishes there will be no Calling Hours or Funeral. Donations may be made in her honor to Oswego County Hospice, 70, Bunner St, Oswego, NY 13126
Arrangements are with Summerville Funeral Home.
