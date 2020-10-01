Irene Patricia “Pat” Abt died September 30 at home. She was relieved to go, but was mentally on top of everything to the end. She was only 6 days shy of her 90th birthday. She was a painter in better times, always a great cook, an avid reader, a great Mom and, when it was fashionable, a phenomenal homemaker.
With her husband, Bill, they raised 7 children. She spent her time recently doing crosswords, reading, and watching the news. She was especially invested in the current political situation and is sure to be angry about missing the upcoming election. She watched every Buffalo Bills game and never missed reading the daily paper. She would not be happy to hear that, in recent years, she had been considered “cute” by many people who met her; luckily they mostly kept that assessment to themselves.
She is predeceased by her husband, Bill, her sister, Rita, brother Frank, and her parents. She is survived by her children: Mary Jo Abt of Putnam, CT, Jean Tilly (John) of Dudley, MA, Bill Abt (Sarah) of South Kingstown, RI, Martin Abt (Gaelen) of Foster, Ri, Paul Abt (Lori) of Chittenango, NY, Lee Abt (Amanda) of Nazareth, PA and Patricia Abt. She was Granmere to 15 grandchildren, several grand-in-laws and had just found out she was to become a GreatGranmere for the first time in April. They all grieve her loss and will miss her.
Her request was that all arrangements be private. Donations in her memory can be made to a charity of your choice. She and her husband were always generous to those in need, and Pat was committed to several environmental charities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.