Graveside services for Irene (Kerr) Spearance, age 89, of Lisbon, NY, will be held in the Spring at White Church Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Irene passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Home. Irene is survived by her sons, Steven Spearance and Michael Spearance, his companion, Kathy Kelley, both of Lisbon, NY; a daughter, Shelly Nielsen her husband, Pete, of Cochrane, Alberta; a grandson Brennan Spearance and his wife, Cierra, and great grandchildren, Chase and Oakliegh Spearance of Lisbon, NY; a granddaughter, Joslyn Higginbotham and her husband, Chase as well as a great granddaughter, Bexley Higginbotham of Alabama; grandson, Austin Senos and granddaughter, Alaina Collins and her husband, Cody and great granddaughters, Kennedy and Sawyer Collins of Alberta.
She is predeceased by two daughters, Susanne Spearance and Sandra Spearance; sisters, Pauline Kerr and Geraldine Madill; brothers, Mark Kerr, Edwin Kerr, Arnold Kerr, Carlton Kerr, Kenny Kerr, Dale Kerr, a son in law, Roger Henry Jr. and a granddaughter, Alessandra Barlow.
Irene was born on May 28, 1931, in Lisbon, NY, the daughter of Rodney and Jennie (Melhinch) Kerr. She graduated from OFA in the Class of 1947. Irene married Carl Spearance Jr. on January 31, 1950 in Elizabeth City, NC. That marriage later ended in divorce. Irene worked as a self-employed upholsterer from 1970 until 1995. Irene enjoyed Bingo, gardening, reading and she was always ready for a visit. To the many friends & extended family members who spent time with Irene laughing and talking, we thank you.
Donations may be made in Irene’s memory to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, 950 Linden Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Thank you to the entire staff for their loving care.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.