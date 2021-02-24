LOWVILLE– Irene Zehr, 88, formerly of Valley View Courts, died Tuesday morning, February 23, 2021 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility.
Due to Covid, there will be no calling hours and a graveside service will be held in the spring with burial in Naumburg Mennonite Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rosedale International, 2120 East 5th Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43219. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Irene is survived by her husband of 65 years, Alvin R. Zehr, Jr; three children and their spouses, Debbie (Lauren) Zehr; Daryl (Teresa) Zehr; and Denise (Darryl) Roggie all of Lowville; two sisters and their husbands, Alice and Alvin Roggie of Castorland; Nancy and Marvin Widrick of Florida; three brothers and their wives, Vernon and Doreen Roes of Harrisonburg, VA; Leonard and Judy Roes of Lowville; Melvin and Judy Roes of Lowville; a sister-in-law, Wilma Watkins Roes of Michigan; in-laws, Pearl Zehr, Eileen Zehr, Belva Zehr, Adeline Knechtal, Merle Roggie, Eunice Gingerich, Paul and Mary Zehr, Elizabeth and Roger Crassi, LeEtta and Albert Owens, Lena Zehr, Vera and Stan Ferguson, Mary Graves, Arthur and Jeanette Zehr, David and Mary Zehr, Jane Zehr, Pauline Zehr, and Elma Ebersole; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by one grandchild, Brynn Jewel Roggie; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Maurice and Rosella Roes, Edward and Bertha Roes, Lloyd and Clara Roes, Nelson and Mary Roes, and Raymond and Anna Mae Roes; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Edna and Elmer Yousey, and Anna Mae and Grant Noftsier; Irene was born March 2, 1932 in Ebenezer, New York the daughter of the late Samuel and Lena Nafziger Roes. She attended country school on the West Road and was the first in her family to graduate from Lowville Academy in 1948 at the age of 16 after having skipped two grades. Irene worked at the Lowville Laundromat and then did voluntary service in Millington, Michigan where she worked in Saginaw making dentistry tools. On June 23, 1955 she married Alvin Zehr, Jr at Dadville Mennonite Church with Rev. Lloyd Boshart officiating. She worked alongside her husband when they owned dairy farms on the Van Amber Road and the Erie Canal Road. She was manager at the Lowville and Carthage offices of H & R Block for several years, later doing income tax preparation in her home. She was a health care aide and then a Choice Books representative alongside her husband.
Irene was a member of Naumburg Mennonite Church and taught Sunday school for many years.
She enjoyed singing and participated in many singing groups throughout her life. She enjoyed genealogy and researched a genealogy book “Descendants of John and Polly Yoder Roes” which was published. She enjoyed reading, genealogy, music, numbers and challenges. She especially enjoyed playing the harmonica and visiting with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
