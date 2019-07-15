CAPE VINCENT, NY- A memorial service and celebration of the life of Irma W. Hammond will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the United Church of Cape Vincent, 260 Broadway Street, Cape Vincent NY 13618. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home.
Irma W. Hammond
