Isaac Rossoff, 99, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 13. Born in Massena, he had lived there until moving with his beloved wife Minnie, of blessed memory, to Syracuse in 1986. They had worked side by side in their family businesses; Isaacs Department Store, and then Isaac’s Interior Design, for more than 40 years.
He was a past president of Congregation Adath Israel of Massena, a member of Rotary, and a Mason. Isaac was a proud veteran of the US Army having served during WWII in the European Theatre.
Isaac was pre-deceased by his wife Minnie in 2020; their son Gerald in 1979; his brothers Clarence and Louis; and his sister Roz Fahn.
His family includes his daughters Harriett (Irving) Zucker, Judith Rossoff, and Norma (Jason) Searns; Grandchildren Danielle, Sean, Adam (Claire), Stuart (Ashley), and Gregory (Amanda); Great Grandchildren Abraham, Everett, Hudson; and his sister Doris Rosenzweig.
Graveside services and burial will be beside Minnie, and Gerald in Adath Israel Cemetery, Massena.
