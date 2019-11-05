Isabella F. Poirier, 85, of West Palm Beach, formerly of Massena, NY, passed away on September 14, 2019. She is survived by sons Omer (Heather) and Douglas (Lynne), daughter Suzanne Cabrera (Maurice), grandchildren Andrew, Matthew, Alexander, Rachel, her sister-in-law Nancy Foster, and six nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Omer, brother Dalton, and granddaughter Allison.
Mrs. Poirier attended Union Springs High School where she was a student leader, cheerleader and excelled academically. She graduated from Buffalo State College with a BS in education and began her career as a special education teacher in Syracuse, NY. She would later continue post graduate studies in Psychology at SUNY Potsdam. She married Omer A. Poirier, MD, in 1958, and in 1968 she moved to Massena where she raised three children. She was a devoted mother and was happiest when her house was full of their friends. She was also dedicated to the community: she ran for and was elected the Massena Central School Board, served on the board of the Massena Housing Authority, and served as chair of many other boards, including the American Cancer Society, Hospital Auxiliary, College Club, Garden Club and participated in many more community and charitable endeavors. In 1995, following her husband’s semi-retirement, they moved to West Palm Beach, FL, where they soon took on a new role as devoted grandparents.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Quattlebaum Event Center, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417, on November 9th from 4-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be Adopt a Cat Foundation (in honor of her beloved feline companion, Ginger), or the charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at www.dignitymemorial.com
