A Memorial Mass for Isabelle Louise (Watson) Hollembaek, age 84, of Myrtle Beach, SC, and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 10:00AM, at Notre Dame Church with Monsignor Dennis Dupree and Father Joseph Morgan officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 3:00PM to 5:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Inurnment will be in Foxwood Memorial Park following the Mass. Isabelle passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Isabelle is survived by her four children, Elizabeth Daley and her husband, Matthew, of Waddington, NY, Mary B. McGuire and her husband, James, of Liverpool, NY, Robert J. Hollembaek and his wife, Natalie Ray, of Pawley’s Island, SC, and Brett W. Hollembaek and his wife, Lisa Fries, of Socastee, SC; nine grandchildren, Kristian and Victoria Daley, Ryan and Grace McGuire, Riley, Lauren, Ashley, Megan, and Emalee Hollembaek; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Lawrence D. Watson in 2005. Isabelle was born on December 15, 1935, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Gaylord C. and Beatrice Grenier Watson. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1953. On June 30, 1962, Isabelle married Robert E. Hollembaek at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg with Rev. Francis Menard officiating. He predeceased her on February 8, 2020. While most of her time was dedicated to the care of her four children, Isabelle also held many positions in the community and was passionate about volunteering her time outside of her home in Ogdensburg and also in Myrtle Beach. Isabelle’s remaining days were spent enjoying the St. Lawrence River with both family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, nature, flowers, and music. Isabelle was both an active Parishioner and volunteer at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg and also St. Andrews Church in Myrtle Beach. The family wishes to extend special thanks to a very special nurse, Jessica Robinson, with Northern Lights. Donations may be made in Isabelle’s memory to the Waddington Rescue Squad, Inc., 48 Maple St, Waddington, NY 13694. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
