DEPAUVILLE - Isla M. Proven, 87, of NYS Rt. 12, passed away, Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY, where she had been a patient since November 24.
Born on September 15, 1932 in Hammond, NY, she was a daughter of George J. and Esther Robinson Norton. She attended local area schools.
A marriage to Glenn Proven ended in divorce.
Isla worked in housekeeping for the Seaway Inn, Clayton, NY and Capt. Thomson’s Resort, Alexandria Bay, NY, for many years.
She enjoyed knitting, crafting, spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include; a daughter, Linda Eckert and her companion, Bruce Moore, Depauville, NY; two sons, Rick Proven, Rodman, NY and Kevin Proven, Dexter, NY; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents, five sisters, Betty Jean Proven, Lena Case, Iva Storey, Ruth Lester and Vera Norton, four brothers, Harold Norton, William Norton, Kenneth Norton and Paul Norton, all died previously.
Funeral Service will be 1 pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Pastor Earl LaLone, officiating. Burial will be in Stone Mills Cemetery in the spring.
Calling hours will be 11-1pm prior to the funeral service.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
