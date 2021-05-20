Israel Rufus Peachey, 78, McDonald Hill Rd., Mannsville, passed away Wednesday morning on May 19th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.
The funeral will be 10am Friday, May 21st, 2021 at the Northern Light Christian Fellowship Church, Allard Rd., Woodville, NY. The service will be officiated by Joe Kurtz, Justin Yoder and Micheal Kurtz. Burial will be on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021 in the Locust Grove Cemetery, Belleville, PA.
Mr. Peachey is survived by his wife Salinda; his children and their spouses, Sylvia (Joe) Kurtz, Mannsville, Ivan (Kay) Peachey, Dyke, VA, Wilmer (Vera) Peachey, Ellisburg, Barbara (Mark) Peachey, Denver, PA, Sadie (Nate) Yoder, Lewisburg, PA, Alta (Billy) Waldner, Ephrata, PA; 51 grandchildren, 29 grandchildren; his brothers Rufus, Aaron, Elmer, Leroy, Ben, Rudy; his sisters Katie Peachey, Fannie Yoder, Annie Peachey; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, one sister, a sister-in-law and a son Daniel.
He was born in Belleville, PA, October 30, 1942, one of 13 children to Aaron Z. and Barbara Zook Peachey. He married Salinda Byler November 12, 1963 in Belleville, PA.
Mr. Peachey was a self-employed painter. He and Mrs. Peachey moved to Mannsville, NY six and a half years ago to be with family. He enjoyed fishing, beekeeping, hunting and attending auctions. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
