J. David Joor, 89, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2022 at Francis House. Dave was the son of Marion R. and Samuel F. Joor, Jr and was born in Syracuse on June 3, 1932. He graduated from Onondaga Valley Academy in 1950. Dave attended Lake Forest College in Illinois where he was active in sports administration, editor of the school newspaper, a Phi Eta Sigma freshman honoree, and president of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He graduated with a BA in 1954.
Dave married Ann Welch Dulles in 1962. He is survived by their three children, Christine Mitchell, Susan Joor, and William Joor, plus six grandkids and two stepsons.
Ann lived with cancer for 13 years. Following her passing, Dave reconnected with his college sweetheart, Geri Hawes, after no contact for 52 years. They were married in 2007 and enjoyed many wonderful years together.
Dave was predeceased by his sister, Ellen; brother-in-law, Phillip Lord; and niece, Deborah Lord Fisher.
Dave worked 54 years in the securities industry, retiring as a financial advisor in 2012. He was an elder and member of First Presbyterian Church of Cazenovia, lifelong scout and scouter, Eagle Scout, Silver Beaver award recipient, and spent 49 years on the local Boy Scouts of America board.
Dave also served on the local Salvation Army, Consolidated Industries, and Ducks Unlimited boards. He was a member and past commodore of the Henderson Harbor Yacht Club.
Dave had a great love for the Adirondacks. In 1974, he cofounded the “Chowder and Climbing Society” – a group of friends who gathered at least twice a year in the North Country to hike and have fun. He was an ADK 43er (sans Donaldson, Emmons, and Redfield). Dave shared his lifelong passion for hiking and the Adirondacks with his kids, grandkids, and large circle of friends.
Calling hours were held on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Newell-Fay Manlius Chapel, 8171 Cazenovia Rd, Manlius. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave’s memory may be made to Adirondack Land Trust, Francis House, or the Salvation Army of Syracuse.
For guest book, please visit: www.SCHEPPFAMILY.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.