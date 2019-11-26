J. Patrick “Moon” Campbell, 66, of Chaumont passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Samaritan Medical Center.
He was born in Watertown on April 1, 1953, son of James G. and Mary P. Paul Campbell, Jr. He was a 1972 graduate of Watertown High School and received certification from the Massachusetts School for Groundskeeping. On April 8, 1978 he married Debbie Pooler in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church, Watertown.
Pat worked as a groundskeeper for Willowbrook Golf Club. He began his career for National Grid in 1982. He served in the gas department and retired in 2015 as a service representative. He was a member of the NRA and The Boyd Street Bombers. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, boating, and most recently his retirement time on the lake.
Along with his wife, Debbie, Pat is survived by his three daughters, Rachel Closs and husband Anthony, Brownville, Michelle Pettit and husband Paul, Mexico, and Jennifer Campbell, Watertown; two grandchildren, Dean Patrick Pettit and Haylie Ann Collins; three siblings, John J. Stocker and wife Mary, Sackets Harbor, Connie Griffith and husband Rick, New Hartford, and Kelley Campbell and wife Stephanie, Watertown; two brothers-in-law, Bob Pooler and wife Donna, The Villages, FL and Bernie Pooler, Belafonte, PA; one aunt, three nieces, one nephew, and numerous wonderful cousins. He was predeceased by his father, James and his mother, Mary Stocker Campbell Maurer.
A memorial service will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Tuesday, December 3, at 11 AM. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat’s name may be made to either Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 7, E. Syracuse, NY 13057. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
