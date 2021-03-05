WATERBURY - JACK C. SHARLOW “Loving father, grandfather and brother”
Jack C. Sharlow age 83 of Waterbury passed away peacefully April 8, 2020 at Waterbury Hospital.
Jack was born August 18, 1936 in Fort Covington, NY, one of 10 children born to the late Carson and Irma (Smith) Sharlow. He was a graduate of Massena High School in NY. Prior to his retirement, Jack was employed as an inspector at Pratt & Whitney where he worked for many years. He was a friend of Bill and a member of the Masonic Lodge in Meriden. He enjoyed watching sports and old movies. He loved walking to the see the Meriden Raiders baseball team play. He was very social and liked challenging himself with mathematics and advancing his knowledge. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church of Waterbury.
He leaves his daughters Melissa Sharlow of Meriden, grandchildren Amanda Vanaman and Evan Stanford. Bambi and Calvin Hurd of Waterbury, grandson Adam Hurd several sisters and a brother and his former wife Sally (Smith) Sharlow.
Arrangements: A funeral service for Jack will be held at a date and time to be announced. Chase Parkway Memorial/Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury has been entrusted with his arrangements.
For more info or to send e-condolences visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com
