Gouverneur - Jack Cornell, 87, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 7th at 1:00 pm at Maple Grove Cemetery, Richville.
Jack was born on October 22, 1933 in Canton to Lewis and Flossie (Richards) Cornell.
He moved to the Gouverneur area in 1943 and attended school in Canton and Gouverneur. Jack enlisted in the United States Army in 1951, serving in Korea from July 1952 through August 1953 with 223 InfantryRegiment 40th Division.
After discharge from service, he worked for Rushmore Paper Company in Natural Dam a short time before going to work for St. Joe Lead Company in June of 1954 where he was employed for 30 years until he became disabled.
Jack married Loretta Boprey at the Baptist Church of Richville on October 23, 1954. Loretta passed away on on September 8, 2020.
Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a member of S&B Hunting Club.
He is survived by two sons Steven and Randy, his daughter-in-law Christine, 3 granddaughters, 2 great grandchildren, a great, great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. Jack is predeceased by his parents, his wife Loretta, his son Jerry, his brothers Lawrence, George “Duke”, Hollis, and Richard, his sisters Audrey and Amy.
