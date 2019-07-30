Jack “Duke” Calder Grazier III passed away in Watertown, NY on July 25, 2019. He was 39 years old.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.
Duke was a magnetic man who lived in many places – Texas, Georgia and Mexico – collecting lifelong friends at each stop. After meeting and marrying his true love, Laura, in Mexico, he finally settled with his family in Watertown, New York.
His wife and chipldren were the most important part of Duke’s life. He was engaged in all parts of his children’s lives, having instilled the importance of kindness, honesty, and integrity.
He will forever be remembered for his unmatched wit, his fierce loyalty and, above all, his profound love for his family.
To all of us, Duke, was the true essence of a loving father guiding his children. We called him the “Best Dad in the World”.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Baron Grazier, and their beautiful children; parents, Victoria and Dr. John Savino, all of Watertown, New York, as well as his loving family across the world.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 31, from 5-7PM at 404 Sherman St., Watertown, NY, 13601. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 1, at 11AM at St. Anthony Church 850 Arsenal St., Watertown, NY, 13601. The family will gather privately after the funeral. Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.