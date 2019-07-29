WATERTOWN — Jack “Duke” Calder Grazier III, 39, of Ten Eyck St., passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 31, from 5-7PM at 404 Sherman St., Watertown, NY, 13601. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 1, at 11AM at St. Anthony Church 850 Arsenal St., Watertown, NY, 13601.
A full obituary will be forthcoming.
