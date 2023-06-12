WATERTOWN, N.Y. – A celebration-of-life gathering for Jack Frederick Merrill will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 1-4 pm at the Watertown American Legion Post 61. Jack Frederick Merrill, 85, of W. Lynde Street, passed away on Monday, March 13th, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Jack Frederick Merrill
