WATERTOWN, N.Y. – Jack Frederick Merrill, 85, of W. Lynde Street, passed away on Monday, March 13th, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Per his wishes, no public services will be held. Jack will be entombed in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Born on June 22nd, 1937, in Gloversville, New York, Jack was the son of the late Myron and Florence (Frederick) Merrill. Upon graduating from Gloversville High School, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1956. He served in the Army for 27 years of honorable service, 25 years on active duty and 2 years of reserve duty. He retired on July 31st, 1982 with the rank of E8/Master Sergeant.
In 1961, Jack married Patricia King in Ballston Spa, New York. The couple moved to Watertown in 1991 where they have since resided.
Jack was a member of the Watertown American Legion Post 61, a lifetime member of the Gloversville VFW Post 2077, as well as a member of two Moose Club Lodges in Gloversville and New Jersey. He enjoyed camping and fishing at Allen’s Campground in Sackets Harbor and in his younger days, was fond of bowling and playing baseball with the Moose Clubs.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Patricia; three sons, Dean (Amy) Merrill of St. Mary’s, GA; Dana (Jamie) Merrill of Burlington, NJ; and Lewis (Shannon) Merrill of Pemberton, NJ; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Thomas, Daniel, Kathryn, Aeryn, Christian, Jaclyn and Eva; a sister, Joan Anadio of Gloversville, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by three sisters and two brothers.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
