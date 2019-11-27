Jack Ward, 78, of Waynesboro, VA passed away peacefully at home November 22, 2019. He was born in Gouverneur, NY on December 11, 1940. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Lois (Bowman) Ward. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Joan, and his daughters Amy (John) Kingsley of Fishersville, VA and Jill Stevens of Richmond, VA, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1958 and St. John’s College in Annapolis, MD in 1962. He also attended the University of Edinburgh in Scotland where he studied Genetics. He worked in the geology department of the St. Joe Lead Company in Balmat, NY while in college. After graduation, he worked as the editor of a mining magazine in New York City until he and his wife moved back to the North Country when he began his career as a high school science teacher in Edwards, NY. He taught for 28 years before retiring from Brushton Moira Central School in 1996. Jack started the Earth Science programs at both schools where he also taught Physics. He was an active member of the NY State Teacher’s Association and served as a mentor for many years.
Jack was a member of Fishersville United Methodist Church. He was a member and past president of the Augusta County Railroad Club. He was an exempt member of the Edwards Fire Dept. and volunteered with the Preston L. Yancey Volunteer Fire Company in Fishersville, VA. He was an avid reader, gardener and spent countless hours building his model railroad display. He also enjoyed knitting and donated many prayer shawls to his church.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Fishersville United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Augusta County Railroad Club, P.O. Box 806, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
