West Stockholm/Medina — Jacob A. “Jake” Hendershot, 23, of Albion, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 5, 2019.
Born on July 3rd. 1996 in Malone, he was the son of Ann Hendershot and Ted Champney.
Jake graduated from Medina High School in 2014 and was employed with the Whiting Door Company of Akron NY. In his spare time Jake enjoyed being outdoors; especially while hunting, fishing, skateboarding, 4-wheeling, making maple syrup, playing lacrosse and basketball. He also enjoyed playing video games. He had an enthusiasm for every endeavor he pursued, especially his artistry and animals. He was compassionate, with laughter in his heart and that special love for his sisters, brothers and family.
Jake is survived by his mother, Ann and Chris Goodrow of West Stockholm, father, Ted and Tiffany Champney of Albion, maternal grandparents, James and JoAnn Purcell and Howard and Laura Goodrow, all of St. Regis Falls and James and Donna Hendershot of York, SC; paternal grandparents, Karen Champney and Mike and Patty Pisano, all of Medina; three sisters, Jaiden, Olivia and Annalyse, two brothers, Daniel and T. J. Also survived are several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jake is predeceased by two aunts, Suzie Hendershot and Sara Jandreau
Relatives and friends may call on Friday, August 9th, 2019 from 4pm-6pm at the Alabama Full Gospel Fellowship Church, 5329 S. Gravel Rd. Medina, NY 14103, where a funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm with the Pastor, Rev. Russell Peters officiating.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Jake’s funeral service will be at the funeral home at 1 pm Monday with a close friend of the family, Elder Michael Raimondi officiating. Burial will be private for the family.
Memorials may be made in Jake’s name to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Ave., Potsdam, NY 13676.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 226 Pearl St. Medina, NY 14103 and Hammill Funeral Home, 653 State Highway 11C, Winthrop, NY 13697.
Memories and condolences can be shared online at hammillfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.