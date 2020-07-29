Jacob C. Nohle, 24, Adams Center, passed away Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 from diabetic complications. Among his survivors is his father Donald Nohle, Adams and his mother Honey (Theodore) Galaydick, Watertown. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Online condolences may be made online at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
