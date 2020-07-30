Jacob C. Nohle, 24, Adams Center, passed away Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 from diabetic complications.
The funeral for Jacob will be 2 pm Sunday August 2nd, 2020 at the Grace Community Church, 17784 Michael Rd., Adams Center, NY 13606. Calling hours are Saturday from 3 pm – 7 pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, NY. Burial will be private in the Evergreen Cemetery, Town of Henderson.
Jacob is survived by his parents, Donald Nohle and his companion Stacie Sullivan, Adams; Honey (Theodore) Galaydick, Watertown; grandparents, Roger and Theresa Barney, Adams; Donna Nohle, Adams; his uncles and aunts, Harold (Chelsea) Nohle, Ruth Nohle, Angela (Dan) Green, Martha (David) Wise, Morris (Jane) Nohle, several cousins and his dog Buster.
He was predeceased by his grandfather, Ralph and best friend Jeffrey Minnick II.
Born in Watertown September 29, 1995, Jacob was a son to Donald Nohle and Honey Barney Galaydick.
Jacob was a 2014 graduate from South Jefferson Central School and was currently working with his father Donald as a machine operator doing custom crop harvesting.
Jacob loved to read, listen to music, and spend time outdoors. He never missed a birthday or Mother’s Day with his Mom and spent countless hours with Nana and Pa. Jacob was a collector of all things John Deere. He loved anything to do with agriculture and was a talented equipment operator. He especially loved his work with his father in drainage tiling and bailing. That work took them all over the east coast. He was a hard worker, could fix anything, and wasn’t afraid of any challenge. He used please and thank you and swore like a sailor. He was determined, funny, and fiercely independent. He’d drop whatever he was doing to come help a friend in need. His friends were like his extended family. He was always there for them and they had the best times together. He enjoyed hunting, working on cars and playing farm simulator games.
He will be loved and missed, but never forgotten.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 160 Allen’s Creek Rd., Building 160, Rochester, NY 14618 or by going to www.diabetes.org
Online condolences may be made online at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
