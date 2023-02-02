Jacqueline Larkin Sprague 90, of Londonderry, NH, passed away on January 30, 2023 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Jacqueline was born in 1932. She was the third of four daughters born to Edward and Bessie Larkin of Adams, NY and was very close to her sisters throughout her life. After graduating from Adams High School in 1950, she worked as a bookkeeper in Watertown, NY until her marriage to Donald W Sprague, Jr in 1953. They met at a basketball game, he on the Belleville Union Academy team, she a cheerleader for their rival Adams High. Preceded in death by her husband, she is survived by four children and their spouses. Jody and Daniel Thibault; Michael and Allison Sprague, Lisa and Austin Freeman, Peter and Alison Sprague, as well as 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
A loving and supportive mother, Jackie enjoyed long walks on the wooded trails of Vermont, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire with her family. Together they enjoyed many camping trips and summers spent on the beach at Southwick’s State Park with their cousins and at their home on Opechee Bay in Laconia, NH.
She was very close to her sister-in-law, Anne Sprague Brown and together they walked through many bird sanctuaries from New York to Florida looking for different bird species to chronicle in their Audubon books. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed word puzzles of all kinds. An avid gardener, she created beautiful flower beds and vegetable gardens.
The last few years of her 66 year marriage were spent together with her husband and extended family in Londonderry, NH. She will be sorely missed. We will hold her memory in our hearts.
Donations can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org/donate
“Nobody else held me so tight, Or made me feel so right, No one’s eyes shined so bright with love, As my mom, who is now high above.”
~Tamsen Butler
