Jacqueline M. Bintz

February 8, 2022

Graveside services for Jacqueline M. Bintz, 87 of Stone St. West Carthage, will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 2:30 pm in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan with Rev. Donald Manfred officiating. Jacqueline died on February 8, 2022. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.

