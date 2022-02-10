Jacqueline M. “Jackie” Bintz, 87, of Stone St., West Carthage, died Tuesday, February 8,2022 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville.
Jackie was born on May 16,1934 in West Carthage, the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Grace (Smith) Bintz. She was the valedictorian of the West Carthage High School class of 1951 and received her bachelor’s degree from Plattsburgh State College in 1955. She taught Home Economics in Edwards for three years, Potsdam High for a year before joining Carthage Central School District. She had a 35-year career in teaching home economics, retiring in 1990.
She was a member of St. James Catholic Church, the Study Club, and the Eustayantha Club. Jackie enjoyed expanding her worldview with travel and sharing stories of her adventures with others. Ireland was one of her favorite destinations. She was a generous friend and cat enthusiast.
She is survived by her niece, Marjorie Roblin of Providence, RI, her nephew, Allen Roblin of Clark Mills, NY and many close neighbors and friends. She is predeceased by her sister, Jeanne Roblin.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, February 15 at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage with Rev. Todd E. Thibault officiating. Burial will be in St. Stephens Cemetery, Croghan in the Spring. There will be a calling hour at the Church on Tuesday from 12-1pm. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
Memorial donations may be made to St. James Church, 327 West St. Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
